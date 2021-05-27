Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,767 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $101.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.93 and a 1 year high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.