Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 1,100 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,345,000 after acquiring an additional 91,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $981,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,179 shares in the company, valued at $31,024,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,907 shares of company stock worth $3,760,034. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $179.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.11 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.97 and a 200-day moving average of $173.08.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

