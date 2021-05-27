Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 1,422 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.1% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.82.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $141.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.11 and a 200 day moving average of $137.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

