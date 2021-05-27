Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 6,875 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 24.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $223.61 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $226.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.20.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $190,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,191,898.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.17, for a total transaction of $1,303,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,269,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,778 shares of company stock worth $7,300,533 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

