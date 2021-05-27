Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 80,375 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,375 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Keystone Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,643,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 496,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after buying an additional 20,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after buying an additional 1,128,395 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 75.17%.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

