Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 322,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.71.

NYSE PGRE opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $11.03.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

