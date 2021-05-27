Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $4.99 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,589 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,339 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.54.

NYSE BA traded up $7.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.12. The company had a trading volume of 590,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,730,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.24 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.31.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

