Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $7.28 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 23,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,262,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $217.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

