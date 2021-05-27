Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 1,975 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $8,906,424.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,325,618 shares of company stock worth $92,550,001. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015,758. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $130.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $73.59.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

