Cigna Investments Inc. New Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $1,106,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.22. 26,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,544 shares of company stock valued at $48,331,546 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Truist raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

