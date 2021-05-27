Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 48.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 44,142 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $325,309,000 after acquiring an additional 106,686 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after acquiring an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after acquiring an additional 97,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lowered Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.59. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $74.92.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.