Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Cut to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $67.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $74.92.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

