Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their under review rating on shares of Circassia Group (LON:CIR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of LON:CIR opened at GBX 35.67 ($0.47) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 28.14. Circassia Group has a twelve month low of GBX 19.86 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 37.90 ($0.50). The company has a market cap of £149.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

In other Circassia Group news, insider Ian Johnson purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £29,000 ($37,888.69). Also, insider Jonathan Emms purchased 67,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £19,699.12 ($25,737.03).

Circassia Group Company Profile

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management. The company offers its products through commercial team in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through network of distribution partners internationally.

