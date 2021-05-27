Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AGTI. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.39.

AGTI opened at $21.08 on Monday. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $21.12.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

