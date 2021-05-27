Clarkson (LON:CKN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,149.69

Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,149.69 ($41.15) and last traded at GBX 3,070 ($40.11), with a volume of 10492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,070 ($40.11).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Clarkson from GBX 2,960 ($38.67) to GBX 2,756 ($36.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £933.53 million and a P/E ratio of -32.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,933.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,689.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a GBX 54 ($0.71) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $25.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Clarkson’s payout ratio is currently -0.82%.

In related news, insider William Thomas bought 3,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,740 ($35.80) per share, with a total value of £99,489.40 ($129,983.54). Also, insider Sue Harris bought 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,920 ($38.15) per share, with a total value of £50,340.80 ($65,770.58). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,907 shares of company stock valued at $22,219,623.

About Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

