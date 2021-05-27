ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the April 29th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.33. 7,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,181. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $38.15 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRGE. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after buying an additional 61,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,083,000 after buying an additional 27,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,840,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the period.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.