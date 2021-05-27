CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 61,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,660,895 shares.The stock last traded at $17.04 and had previously closed at $16.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNHI. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -829.50 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.