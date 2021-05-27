CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) PT Raised to $20.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNX. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE CNX opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $10,109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 96,599 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 309.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 213,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161,040 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 17.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 175,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

