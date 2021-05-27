Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the April 29th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 308.0 days.

Shares of COCSF stock remained flat at $$4.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.