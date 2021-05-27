Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,141 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL opened at $84.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average is $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

