Colonial Trust Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,488 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 29.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.78. 119,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,838,743. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.79. The company has a market cap of $401.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. MKM Partners raised their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 13,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total value of $1,843,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,464 shares in the company, valued at $18,361,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,033,065 shares of company stock worth $981,490,965. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

