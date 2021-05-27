Colonial Trust Advisors Has $16.27 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.1% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.14. 39,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $161.41 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.40.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.