Colonial Trust Advisors Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,910 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after acquiring an additional 404,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Argus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.48.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.25. 29,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,375. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.73. The company has a market cap of $174.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.