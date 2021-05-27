Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 1,621 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,755,000 after acquiring an additional 856,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,719 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,087,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,074,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,488,000 after acquiring an additional 174,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,886,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,079,000 after acquiring an additional 84,232 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.26. 8,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,635. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.20.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

