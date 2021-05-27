Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 704 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 2.1% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.14. 39,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,165. The stock has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $161.41 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.40.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

