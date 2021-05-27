Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 84 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $241.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

