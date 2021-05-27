Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 880 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,521 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.0% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.68. 83,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,362,946. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $80.72. The firm has a market cap of $229.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

