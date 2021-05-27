Colonial Trust Advisors Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.2% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $17,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 165.6% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 33,246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 107.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 74,771 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.64. 110,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,872,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.44 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

