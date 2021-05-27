Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 6.22%.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.87. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.