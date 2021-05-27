Comerica Bank Increases Position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,289 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Banco de Chile by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 35,087 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco de Chile by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Banco de Chile stock opened at $18.91 on Thursday. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $650.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.3844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.68%.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, consumer loans, commercial loans, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans.

