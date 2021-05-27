Comerica Bank Increases Stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of American Public Education worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of APEI stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.