Comerica Bank Purchases 3,270 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENIA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Enel Américas by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Américas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Enel Américas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Enel Américas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enel Américas by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

ENIA opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. Enel Américas S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $8.94.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1583 dividend. This is a positive change from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Enel Américas Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.