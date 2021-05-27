Comerica Bank Sells 2,737 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of OraSure Technologies worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

OSUR opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $690.10 million, a P/E ratio of -136.98 and a beta of -0.25.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

