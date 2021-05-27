Comerica Bank Sells 4,269 Shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capstead Mortgage by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Capstead Mortgage by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Capstead Mortgage by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE:CMO opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $619.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a current ratio of 22.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 65.60% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

