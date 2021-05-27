Commerce Bank Acquires Shares of 2,759 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,855 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $122,990,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,324 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HZNP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $97.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,494,642.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,276 shares of company stock worth $28,379,787 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

