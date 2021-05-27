Commerce Bank Buys 230 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 192,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $74.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.47. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.26.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

