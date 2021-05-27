Commerce Bank Has $276,000 Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,644,000 after acquiring an additional 61,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 269,382 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,038,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,784,000. 47.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.21.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $126.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.86 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.72 and a 200-day moving average of $137.57. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,444.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,022. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.