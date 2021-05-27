Commerce Bank Has $303,000 Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,005,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 873,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,079,000 after acquiring an additional 595,276 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 763,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after acquiring an additional 518,713 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $13,639,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,846,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,150,000 after purchasing an additional 301,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.80 and a beta of 0.79.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

