Commerce Bank Reduces Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $68,669,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 25,900.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 161,877 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 277,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,951,000 after purchasing an additional 143,220 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of ATR opened at $147.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.07 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.02.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,688.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,163 shares of company stock worth $7,895,869 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.