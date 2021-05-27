Commerce Bank Sells 100 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TopBuild by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 863.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $201.50 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $104.52 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.99.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,017 shares of company stock worth $3,099,689. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BLD. BTIG Research increased their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.07.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

