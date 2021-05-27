Commerce Bank Sells 148 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.67.

Shares of CSL opened at $192.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.72 and a 12-month high of $197.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.99.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.