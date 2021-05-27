Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,573,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 83,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SBI opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

