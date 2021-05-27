Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Shares of AAP opened at $189.01 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.33 and a 1-year high of $210.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.