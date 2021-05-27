Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 533.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,028 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 509.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.