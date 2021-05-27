Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 672 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.60% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 23,333.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $47.86 on Thursday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31.

