Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,152 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADX. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADX opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

In related news, VP Janis F. Kerns purchased 6,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $132,183.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,470.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $57,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,462.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

