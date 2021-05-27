Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,014 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Chemours by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in The Chemours by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 247.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

The Chemours stock opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $35.53.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

