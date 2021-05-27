CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will announce $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the highest is $2.16 billion. CommScope posted sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year sales of $8.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of COMM stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.07. 74,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,422. CommScope has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $19.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,324,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,846,000 after buying an additional 2,103,310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 463.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after buying an additional 1,392,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 1,140.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,212,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after buying an additional 1,114,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

