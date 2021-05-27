Comparing NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) & Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.9% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Coeur Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NextSource Materials and Coeur Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A Coeur Mining $785.46 million 3.21 $25.63 million $0.24 43.21

Coeur Mining has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials.

Volatility & Risk

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and Coeur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -654.29% Coeur Mining 4.86% 10.81% 5.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NextSource Materials and Coeur Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Coeur Mining 0 3 3 0 2.50

Coeur Mining has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.21%. Given Coeur Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Summary

Coeur Mining beats NextSource Materials on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. It also holds 100% interest in the Green Giant Vanadium Project situated in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar; and Sagar property that includes 184 claims covering a total area of 8,539.58 hectares situated in the Labrador Trough Region, Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada. The company also owns interests in the Crown and Sterling projects located in southern Nevada; and the La Preciosa project located in Mexico. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party refiners, smelters, and off-take customers. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

