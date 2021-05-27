Comparing Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and TriCo Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orrstown Financial Services $127.94 million 2.19 $26.46 million $2.52 9.88 TriCo Bancshares $322.38 million 4.29 $64.81 million $2.16 21.52

TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Orrstown Financial Services. Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriCo Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Orrstown Financial Services and TriCo Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orrstown Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 TriCo Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Orrstown Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 45.78%. TriCo Bancshares has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 37.62%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than Orrstown Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and TriCo Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orrstown Financial Services 24.62% 13.73% 1.17% TriCo Bancshares 25.10% 9.01% 1.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TriCo Bancshares pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, the company provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors name; and offers retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, it offers investment advisory, insurance, and brokerage services. The company operates through offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York counties, Pennsylvania; and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes; and independent financial and broker-dealer services. It operates 66 traditional branches, 7 in-store branches, and 2 loan production offices in northern and central California. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

